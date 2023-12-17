Comparing ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) & Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cipherloc and ZeroFox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipherloc 0 0 0 0 N/A ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 512.97%. Given ZeroFox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Cipherloc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.7% of ZeroFox shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cipherloc and ZeroFox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.55 -$742.05 million ($1.11) -0.49

Cipherloc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZeroFox.

Profitability

This table compares Cipherloc and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A ZeroFox -63.25% -11.88% -7.11%

Summary

ZeroFox beats Cipherloc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipherloc

SideChannel, Inc. engages in the provision of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies. Its services include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, Virtual Chief Privacy Officer, Risk Assessments, Cybersecurity Compliance, Risk Management, Training and Awareness, and Team Building and Staffing. The company was founded on June 22, 1953, and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

