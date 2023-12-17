Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 69,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,318% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Concierge Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concierge Technologies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.