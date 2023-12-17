Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,275.00.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.2 %

CSU stock opened at C$3,317.12 on Friday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,084.60 and a twelve month high of C$3,359.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,028.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,843.48.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 104.60832 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

