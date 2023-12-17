Contrasting AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and AiAdvertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.82 $84.72 million N/A N/A AiAdvertising $6.74 million 0.83 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than AiAdvertising.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of AiAdvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Savers Value Village and AiAdvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% AiAdvertising -77.61% N/A -325.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Savers Value Village and AiAdvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 AiAdvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 69.37%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than AiAdvertising.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats AiAdvertising on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas. The company was formerly known as CloudCommerce, Inc. and changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. in August 2021. AiAdvertising, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

