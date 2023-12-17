Contrasting Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat and Atlas Copco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $14.02 billion 5.77 $2.33 billion $0.54 30.76

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Just Eat and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 2 2 1 0 1.80

Atlas Copco has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 562.25%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Just Eat.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.28% 31.31% 14.68%

Volatility & Risk

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Just Eat on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

