Contrasting JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Risk and Volatility
JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares JinkoSolar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|JinkoSolar
|3.53%
|14.14%
|3.59%
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES
|18.47%
|14.78%
|8.64%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares JinkoSolar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|JinkoSolar
|$12.11 billion
|0.15
|$89.96 million
|$8.62
|3.95
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES
|$7.64 billion
|4.21
|$1.45 billion
|$2.55
|23.04
GLOBALFOUNDRIES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|JinkoSolar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES
|0
|2
|14
|0
|2.88
JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $74.19, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
Summary
GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.
