Contrasting Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) & Its Rivals

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -216.71% -3.44% -3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1058 2299 2818 102 2.31

Earnings & Valuation

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 97.71%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 44.50%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 26.61 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.73 billion $1.65 billion 2.81

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

