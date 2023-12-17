Contrasting Tharimmune (THAR) and Its Peers

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tharimmune to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Tharimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Tharimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tharimmune and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Tharimmune Competitors 5233 15976 40191 783 2.59

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.14%. Given Tharimmune’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tharimmune has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tharimmune’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tharimmune and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -253.81% -179.61% Tharimmune Competitors -2,052.54% -282.24% -31.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tharimmune and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A -$8.47 million -0.03 Tharimmune Competitors $1.91 billion $131.86 million -3.54

Tharimmune’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tharimmune. Tharimmune is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

