Contrasting Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Dividends

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ventas pays out 18,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A Ventas 0.11% 0.05% 0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ventas 0 3 8 0 2.73

Ventas has a consensus target price of $50.62, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $344.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ventas $4.38 billion 4.53 -$47.45 million $0.01 4,935.00

Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas.

Summary

Ventas beats Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.