Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 106,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 12,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

