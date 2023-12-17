COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Director Sells $43,731.36 in Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

CDP stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -219.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CDP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

