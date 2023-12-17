Cora Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

