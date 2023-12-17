Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $581.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.89. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.