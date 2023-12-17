Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
