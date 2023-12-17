Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 9,285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

