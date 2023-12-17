Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

