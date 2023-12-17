CRH (NYSE:CRH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE CRH opened at $66.90 on Thursday. CRH has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $68.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

