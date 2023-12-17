Critical Comparison: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 17.35% 15.20% 11.79% OBIC Co.,Ltd. 50.37% 16.09% 14.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00 OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Innovative Solutions and Support currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.27%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $29.08 million 4.39 $5.52 million $0.29 25.24 OBIC Co.,Ltd. $741.44 million N/A $370.86 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Innovative Solutions and Support on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

