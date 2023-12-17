CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 818,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.