Dane Andreeff Acquires 5,000 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Dane Andreeff bought 2,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $12,740.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

HSDT stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.74% and a negative net margin of 1,602.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.