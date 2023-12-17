David P. Rosenbaum Sells 7,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,604.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

