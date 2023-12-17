Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 460 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,834,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $531.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.