Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,362,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,014 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

CCL stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

