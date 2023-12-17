Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

