Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $466,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

FOX stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

