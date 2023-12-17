Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

AWK opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

