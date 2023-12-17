Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

