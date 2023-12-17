Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 99.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

