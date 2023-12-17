Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

