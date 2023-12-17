Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $71.62 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

