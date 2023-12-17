Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).

View Our Latest Analysis on Derwent London

Derwent London Trading Down 1.2 %

DLN opened at GBX 2,366 ($29.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,043.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,026.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,766 ($22.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.52). The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.