Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
