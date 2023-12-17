Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $260.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.50 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

