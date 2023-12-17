DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.56.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

