DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $309,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USEP stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

