DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,223 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

