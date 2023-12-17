DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 750 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

ABT opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

