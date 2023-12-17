DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,373 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PHB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

