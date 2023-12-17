DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of FMAY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

