DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $207,000 Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.