DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $127,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8,560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

