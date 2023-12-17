DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $138,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

