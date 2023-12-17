DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $171,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $902.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

