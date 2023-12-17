DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $115,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YJUN. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2,147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 212,577 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:YJUN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

