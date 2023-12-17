DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

