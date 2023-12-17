DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 10,039 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $72,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

