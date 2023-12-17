DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.95. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

