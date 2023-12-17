DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $96,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

