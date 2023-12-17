DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

