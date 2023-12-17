DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,964,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

