DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $217.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

